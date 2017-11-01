Exelon (EXC) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Momentum

Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector, and a member of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of EXC is $38.6 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for EXC by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 34 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 602 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EXC is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking EXC has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EXC has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EXC's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. EXC's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Exelon a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EXC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.