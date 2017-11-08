Exelon (EXC) Shares Raised to Strong Buy

Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) is a $39.3 billion in market value member of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. EXC is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 327 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

EXC has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. EXC has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Exelon has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EXC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Exelon's fundamental scores give EXC a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure EXC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.