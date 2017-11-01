Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell on Falling Sales Growth

Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) is classified as a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 783 company GICS Health Care sector. ESRX's market value is $35.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for ESRX by Portfolio Grader places it 57 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 505 among the 783 companies in the sector, and number 3,369 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ESRX is rated as a Sell using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ESRX has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores ESRX has received are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ESRX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Express Scripts' fundamental scores give ESRX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ESRX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ESRX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.