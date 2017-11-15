Express Scripts (ESRX) a Sell on Slumping Sales Growth

Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) is classified as a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. ESRX's market value is $34.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 65 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 616 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 3,803 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ESRX as a Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Express Scripts a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ESRX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of ESRX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

