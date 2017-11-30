Facebook (FB) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. FB has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

FB is a $531.2 billion in market value constituent of the Internet Software & Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FB puts it 16 among the 130 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. FB is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 80 among the 703 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector and 311 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Facebook has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Facebook a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view FB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.