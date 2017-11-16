Falling Earnings Visibility Keep Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) a Sell

Currently, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MDRX has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector MDRX is a constituent of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. MDRX has a market value of $2.3 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MDRX puts it 16 among the 24 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MDRX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDRX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Allscripts Healthcare Solutions a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MDRX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of MDRX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.