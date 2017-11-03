Falling Industry Group Rank Makes Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Energy Equipment & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, with a market value of $88.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, SLB is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 299 among the 363 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 55 among the 72 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average and number 4,209 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SLB as a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. SLB has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has attained are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SLB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Schlumberger a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SLB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of SLB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.