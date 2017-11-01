Fewer Negatives Upgrade of HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Hold

As one of the 783 companies in the GICS Health Care sector HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. HCA's market value is $27.8 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for HCA by Portfolio Grader places it 44 among the 82 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 351 among the 783 companies in the sector, and number 2,420 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HCA is rated as a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCA has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HCA Healthcare places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HCA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HCA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.