FireEye Inc (FEYE) to Post Loss in Its Q4

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings forecast for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Shareholders looking for a strong end to the year from FireEye will be disappointed as the company expects a quarterly loss in its outlook. The company predicts that its bottom line for the period will come in at a loss of three cents per share on an adjusted basis.

FireEye said it also expects its revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $196 million for its last quarter of the year, with the top line close to the Wall Street consensus estimate of $195.9 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had projected a narrower loss of a penny per share. FireEye’s third quarter was stronger than expected as the company brought in $72.9 million in earnings, or 41 cents per share, ahead of the $123.4 million, or 75 cents per share from a year ago.

Revenue was also stronger than it was a year ago during its fourth quarter at $189.6 million, a 1.7% surge compared to last year’s figures.

FireEye has investigated some of the major data breaches that have hit large companies, “I haven’t seen any direct impact of that breach, other than, just additional awareness that the liabilities are significant,” said CEO Kevin Mandia regarding whether or not the company has been affected by these breaches.

FEYE shares fell 3.3% before slumping 12.6% after hours.