Five Below Inc (FIVE) Surges as Company Tops Earnings Expectations

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE ) posted its latest quarterly earnings expectations late Thursday.

The company reported for its third quarter, impressing with adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which marked a year-over-year improvement of 80%. Analysts were calling for earnings of 13 cents per share on an adjusted basis, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was strong for Five Below over the period, gaining 29% compared to the year-ago mark to $257.2 million. Zacks Investment Research was expecting revenue to come in at $245 million.

The company also knocked it out of the park with its same-store sales metric, which surged 8.5% year-over-year. Wall Street was expecting the company to gain 4.5% in the same-store sales mark, per Zacks.

Five Below’s operating income improved by 71.6% compared to the year-ago mark, reaching $14.8 million from $8.6 million a year ago.

For its fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, the company reported a guidance of $1.09 to $1.16 per share in adjusted earnings, ahead of the Wall Street forecast of $1.08 per share.

Five Below also believes that its net sales for the last period of its fiscal 2018 will be between $491 million and $503 million, compared to analysts’ projections of $484 million.

“We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results that exceeded the high end of our sales, comp and earnings outlook,” Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in a statement.

FIVE stock gained 2.3% after hours Thursday.