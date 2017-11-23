Flagging Quant Score Make Fronteo (FTEO) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Fronteo Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) is derived using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. FTEO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 91 companies within the IT Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. FTEO has a market value of $205.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 75 among the 91 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. FTEO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Fronteo's fundamental scores give FTEO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure FTEO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of FTEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

