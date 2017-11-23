Flopping Earnings Visibility Make Quality Systems (QSII) a Sell

Currently, Quality Systems Inc (NASDAQ:QSII) has a Sell using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is classified as a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of QSII is $0.9 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 21 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by QSII are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. QSII's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Quality Systems' fundamental scores give QSII a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure QSII's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, QSII currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.