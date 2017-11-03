Have you driven a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) vehicle lately? Relating that question to F stock, now could be a good time to buckle up with a fully protected collar strategy as conditions off and on the price chart drive forward.

Let me explain.

In an almost perverse turn for the better, long-battered shareholders of F stock are in position to see a positive return on investment that lasts for more than a couple weeks and isn’t wholly reliant upon Ford’s quarterly dividend of 4.86%.

What’s driving the bullish price action in Ford shares right as competitors like General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) have reversed on those investors with less-friendly technical U-turns?

It’s not possible to know 100% for sure what mix of factors is driving F stock investors. Nevertheless, one could look at the seemingly laughable disparity in shareholder performance over just the past year between the three auto manufacturers and appreciate the narrowing of that spread.

No doubt the market’s forward-looking mechanism is also betting on the Trump administration’s potential and very favorable tax plan, which would benefit Ford. Of course, that would help GM and Tesla as well.

But investors could also be drawn to F stock’s growth at a reasonable rate (GARP). Bottom-line, top-line and even the squiggly line on Ford’s price chart, following last week’s solid corporate Q3 confessional, increased opportunities within the electric and autonomous auto markets and growth for F stock too.

F Stock Weekly Chart

Without getting overly technical and realizing that’s a fool’s game anyways, F stock appears to have finally turned the corner and is now positioned for a bullish trend to emerge.

Next Page