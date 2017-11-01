Fresenius Medical Care’s (FMS) Superior Quant Score Keeps it a Buy

Currently, Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) has a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. FMS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

With a $29.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for FMS by Portfolio Grader places it 23 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 180 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,220 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Fresenius Medical Care has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FMS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Fresenius Medical Care a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FMS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FMS currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.