Friday’s Vital Data: Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT), AT&T Inc. (T) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures are trending lower heading into the open, putting weekly gains in jeopardy for the major market indices. Yesterday’s elation that the Republican tax plan passed the House quickly faded after news broke in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Specifically, Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Russia-related documents from more than a dozen officials from Donald Trump’s campaign last month.

As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.07% heading into the open, followed by S&P 500 futures with a loss of 0.02%. Nasdaq-100 futures, meanwhile, are up 0.09%.

On the options front, volume was brisk and bullish on Thursday, as about 17.7 million calls and 14.7 million puts changed hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio retreated to 0.64, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.65.

Turning to Thursday’s options activity, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) was a hotbed of speculation after the company beat third-quarter forecasts and issued upbeat holiday guidance. Meanwhile, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) drew bullish speculation in its continued quest to acquire Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) drew buyers amid a technical breakout.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT)

WMT stock surged more than 10% on Thursday, as traders responded to better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong holiday-quarter outlook. Walmart said it earned $1 per share in the quarter, as revenue rose to $123.18 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of just 97 cents per share on revenue of $121.05 billion.

E-commerce was the main highlight, however, gaining 50% year-over-year. Looking ahead, Walmart said it expects full-year earnings of $4.38 to $4.46 per share, up from a prior view of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Options volume spiked on WMT stock following the report, with the more than 320,000 contracts traded amounting to more than seven times WMT’s daily average. Calls were the option of choice, making up 66% of the day’s take.

December options reveal a lingering pessimism for WMT, however. The December put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.82. This reading has trended lower in the past week, though, hinting that sentiment is shifting bullish on WMT.

Next Page