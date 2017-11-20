For better or worse, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) just turned over the last card it had to play. That is, on Tuesday, the company officially began selling its Fusion camera, allowing users — amateurs — to film 360-degree video.

The price isn’t bad. At $699.99 each, any enthusiast who really wants one can have one. It’s almost infinitely cheaper than the Omni camera it put on the market in early 2016. Though it was also a 360-degree camera, at $5,000 for a complete setup, it was hardly a mass market device. This one’s clearly more marketable.

Faithful owners of GPRO stock who think the Fusion is going to turn things around for the struggling camera company should think again. There’s another reason to fear the worst.

The Price Isn’t GoPro’s Problem

I’ve warned current and would-be owners of GPRO stock about this before, but in light of the recent launch of the Fusion camera, it merits repeating. GoPro doesn’t have a pricing problem. It has a demand problem (although that problem is underscored by a pricing challenge).

The reality is many people can appreciate that GoPro makes the best action cameras on the market. Unfortunately for owners of GPRO stock, many people don’t actually want to own one.

That’s not to say there’s not a market for such technologies. Professionals and amateurs alike have been buying them, and will continue to do so. This was always a niche market though. And that’s a problem because investors, largely prodded by analysts, were viewing GoPro’s action cameras in the same light as the iPhone, from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Case in point? JMP Securities Managing Director Alex Gauna more or less summed up the overly-optimistic (mis)assessment of GPRO stock in his October 7th, 2014 interview with Bloomberg, saying:

“It’s the same way Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) transformed the animation industry, Nike (NYSE: NKE ) transformed the shoe industry, Apple transformed the computing industry. That’s what we’re on the cusp of here.” Gauna also opined that the company’s on-time delivery of the Hero 4 camera to store shelves that it was “the kind of execution you like to see back the way Apple used to execute when Steve Jobs was around.”

Growth Struggle for GPRO Stock

With those kinds of parallels are drawn, it’s not difficult to understand why GoPro was at one time nearly a $12 billion company only producing annual sales of $1.12 billion at that time. Peak sales of $1.8 billion would materialize a year later. Since then, growth has been a struggle.

It’s an interview Gauna would like forgotten (though he’s in good company). GPRO stock is now one-tenth of its value from October of 2014. Demand for these devices, as it turns out, was never as big as hoped, or hyped.

It’s also an interview that never needed to become an embarrassing call, however, had he asked one simple question: How big is the action camera market, realistically?

