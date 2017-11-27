Gap Inc (GPS) Stock Hits 52-Week High on Winning Black Friday Weekend

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) has been on a roll lately as the stock hit a 52-week high on Monday following a strong Black Friday weekend.

GPS stock gained 1.6% Monday and is now selling for $30.10 a share, a 17.7% increase compared to the Nov. 28, 2016 mark and the highest its sold since President Trump took office. The apparel retailer now has a market value of $11.7 BILLION.

However, not everything has gone well for Gap as the company’s debt has been growing as it has $1.35 billion in cash on the books at the moment. Overall, the retailer has $7.9 billion in total assets, including $4.87 billion in total liabilities.

Gap last reported its quarterly earnings results two weeks ago when it announced that its third-quarter earnings came in at 58 cents per share on an adjusted basis, beating the consensus estimate of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue was also strong at $3.84 billion, gaining 1% compared to the $3.8 billion from a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were calling for revenue of $3.76 billion.

The company’s total same-store sales were higher for the fourth consecutive quarter, surging 3% versus the Wall Street guidance of 1%. The surge included a 4% pop in comparable sales at its Old Navy Brand, a 1% gain at Gap stores, as well as a 1% slip in its Banana Republic segment.

Gap is also hoping to cut costs over the next three years by closing underperforming locations and keeping a closer eye on inventory, hopefully shedding $500 million off its spending over that span.