General Electric Company Stock Still Could Have a Lot More Downside

There’s an old saw in stock-picking that “if you take care of the downside, the upside will take care of itself”. Unfortunately, that saw doesn’t yet apply to General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stock.

Even though the GE stock price has come down, and even though the stock has stabilized over the past two weeks, the downside isn’t yet taken care of. In fact, GE stock still has to grow into any earnings-based valuation. And it’s downright expensive based on the company’s own cash flow expectations.

General Electric isn’t doomed by any means. GE news coming out of its Investor Update on Nov. 13 looked negative to me, as I wrote at the time. But GE news isn’t all bad. And it was only a few months ago that I admitted to being intrigued by the contrarian case for GE stock.

But the problem remains that GE’s valuation is high, not low. Even after an ugly performance this year, the GE stock price still has plenty of potential downside ahead of it. And that colors any efforts to try and time the bottom in the stock.

GE Stock Price Based on Earnings

One of the many disappointments in the Investor Update,which sent GE stock down 12% over two sessions, was the company’s guidance for 2018 earnings. GE projects 2018 EPS of $1.00 to $1.07, below consensus (at the time) of $1.14 and implying a modest decline from 2017 figures of $1.05-$1.10.

That likely decline will come despite aggressive cost-cutting that should help profits next year. With multi-year turnarounds required in the Power and Healthcare businesses, 2019-2020 growth seems likely to be modest as well.

And yet the GE stock price still sits at 17.5x the midpoint of that 2018 guidance. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ), which has outperformed GE both as a stock and a business, trades at 19.3x forward earnings, with a better near-term growth profile.

As such, it seems unlikely that GE’s earnings multiple will expand much, if at all, going forward. Investors can buy HON for a roughly similar valuation.

There are similarly challenged companies with better dividends – think International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ), which I like at these levels, or even a company like Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) – available for 11-13x forward earnings.

