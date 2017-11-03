General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) has fallen back to levels last consistently seen in 2012. Last week, GE stock suffered its worst weekly loss since the financial crisis, declining 13%. And the selling still isn’t letting up. GE stock dipped under the $20-mark briefly on Wednesday morning.

This decline has, not surprisingly, led to a great deal of attention. Is now finally the time to buy? It’s no secret why GE has fallen on hard times. Our own Lawrence Meyers had a nice take earlier this week. Shares were already trending down earlier this year, as the company has taken longer to reach its full potential as a leaner industrial company than anticipated. Big moves such as the Alstom acquisition were always going to take awhile to integrate.

GE Stock: From Bad To Worse

However, Q3 results came in far short of expectations. The results whiffed so badly that analysts pretty much had to start over. New CEO John Flannery clearly wanted to get the bad news out of the way. That allows him to stick much of the blame on the outgoing Jeffrey Immelt-era leadership team. And no doubt about it, there’s plenty of blame to go there. Immelt’s rein led to disastrous GE stock performance compared to the market and other industrial companies. Even excluding the near-death experience in the financial crisis, Immelt’s GE made numerous other large blunders, including selling NBC Universal on the cheap and making a big bet on energy right as oil prices topped.

I get why Flannery wants to paint the Immelt years in the worst possible light. Regardless, these numbers were still a disaster, even taking that into account. The company’s cash-flow generation for the year is only going to come in around 50-60% of previous expectations. For a company as gigantic as General Electric, it is hard to fathom how this could happen. The media is enjoying making fun of Immelt’s second corporate jet and other such frivolous expenses. But while the media is playing up salacious tidbits, it’s worth remembering that 2017 is shaping up to be one of the worst years in GE history.

Is GE Stock Still Safe?

That brings us to the first major issue: the dividend. Based on cash flow, GE will fall about a billion dollars short of being able to pay out its 2017 cash flow. Even on a generally more lenient earnings basis, it appears dividend payments will exceed EPS for the year.

GE has been paying down debt greatly in previous years. But it still has $130 billion or so of total debtload. As such, it probably won’t want to borrow more funds to support its current $8 billion annual dividend obligation. Thus, its recently-announced efforts at even more asset sales. However, it’s unclear if they’ll get good prices, since the market knows they are a distressed seller.

While GE hasn’t indicated that it’s going to trim the dividend, it is a logical place to save money. The current $8 billion obligation is a tall order, and the company could slide that back to around $5 billion per year while still maintaining a generous 3% dividend yield.

