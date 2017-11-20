Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Sell on Falling Sales Growth

Currently, Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a member of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. GILD has a market value of $94.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GILD puts it 226 among the 349 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GILD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GILD's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Gilead Sciences places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GILD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of GILD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.