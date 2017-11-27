Giving Tuesday 2017 is on the horizon and it’s the perfect time to make a donation to help out people in need.

The holiday was celebrated by 40,000 companies in 71 countries last year, marked by social media campaigns to encourage people to donate to numerous causes after the lavish spending that takes place on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Plenty of companies and nonprofits have joined in on the festivities, matching any donations you make in order to help out. The day has already existed for six years and more money is amassed each year to help out.

Nonprofits that support Giving Tuesday include Support Wildlife, Red Cross, Covenant House, Bill & Melinda Gate Foundation and more. You can check on this website if your company will match your donation by searching it.

In 2015, the average gift was over $107 and the total amount raised over the course of Giving Tuesday was roughly $1.77 million. The two most important things you can do on this day are give back and promote it on social media, especially Twitter.

There are people who rely on Giving Tuesday for their daily food, clean water, proper health care and the welfare of animals. Some companies extend the donation doubling process through December 12th, so make sure you contribute later if you can’t now.

It’s the time of giving and every little bit counts.