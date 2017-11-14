Less than a month ago, yours truly here opined that General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) was arguably winning the autonomous car race by virtue of putting self-driving vehicles on the busy streets of Manhattan. Less than a week ago I also informed owners of GM stock that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) may have pulled ahead in that race, albeit indirectly, when it placed some autonomous minivans on Phoenix’s roads that will sooner than later become a fleet of self-driving taxis.

Well, put General Motors back on top of the leaderboard. Even without saying exactly how just yet, the fact that the automaker has scheduled a conference call just to discuss the company’s “vision for an autonomous future,” speaks volumes about the readiness of its autonomous driving capabilities and plans.

The Future Is Getting Clearer

Just as a quick recap, or catch-up, the self-driving vehicle race is a little bit crowded. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) won the first heat, in a sense, by being the first player to launch such a widely commercialized technology by adding what it calls “Enhanced Autopilot” to all of its higher-end vehicles,=. Though the platform isn’t technically an autonomous driving technology, it was a good start.

General Motors won the second wave, unveiling a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolts powered by the company’s third generation of self-driving software in September. The platform, called “Cruise,” is still too expensive to add to vehicles found in showrooms, but is expected to be utilized by managers of taxi fleets.

Then there’s Alphabet’s Waymo project, which kicked into higher gear just a few days ago by virtue of putting a bunch of self-driving Pacifica minivans on the roads of Phoenix. With just a proverbial flip of a switch these same minivans could become a commercialized fleet of ride-giving vehicles.

It all begs the question, what is it exactly that General Motors could be planning on saying to GM stock holders that they don’t know already?

Few have felt comfortable enough to suggest an answer.

Fast forward to last week, when former GM executive Bob Lutz, who is presumably still more or less in touch with the industry, told CNBC:

“It is absolutely inevitable. Human-driven vehicles are on their way out. From a standpoint of moving human beings around the surface of the planet safely and efficiently, let’s face it: It’s the only way to go. Human beings just can’t handle it anymore.”

