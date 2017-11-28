GNC Holdings Inc Is Losing the Battle… And the War

For a few short months in early 2017, it looked like a beleaguered GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC ) might finally start moving in the right direction again. Though the second quarter’s year-over-year results were down, earnings were better than expected and GNC stock rallied more than 50% from its April low to its July high. The move carried it back above some key technical hurdles as well.

Source: Shutterstock

That gain — and any hope accompanying it — has been wiped away, though, and for good reason. GNC stock has been cut in half from that July peak and, as it turns out, the second quarter earnings beat may have just been a stroke of luck.

There was no repeat performance for the third quarter.

But the forward-looking price-earnings ratio of 4.9 and a (small) handful of bullish GNC news headlines make this name an interesting speculative play, right? In a word, no. This is one of those cases where a stock is cheap for a reason. In this particular case, the reason is the once-iconic health supplement retailer simply can’t compete in the modern market.

The Game Has Changed for Good

It would be easy to chalk up the 90% meltdown of GNC stock from its late-2013 high to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and that company’s new and better approach to retailing. Just for the record, though, it wasn’t only Amazon. It was the internet as a whole, which leveled the playing field for all suppliers by turning vitamins and supplements into a commodity, and eliminating geographical barriers.

Regardless of who the primary beneficiary of that paradigm shift is, though, it’s clearly not GNC.

Thing is, the paradigm shift is still unfurling. Last year, online sales of vitamins, minerals and supplements in the United States grew 20%, to $2.4 billion. Brick-and-mortar sales of the same were only up 3%, hitting GNC where it hurt the most.

And it’s a surprising name on this front that’s creating the strongest new headwind for GNC — not Amazon.com, but Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ). Amazon still accounts for 4.5% of the category’s online sales, versus a more modest 1.6% currently enjoyed by Wal-Mart. The latter was late getting to the proverbial party, though, so garnering such exposure so quickly is still of significant concern to an already-struggling GNC.

As Kurt Jetta, president and founder of TABS Analytics, put it, “This is really a breakout year for Walmart’s online sales of VMS which have helped propel the online sales for the VMS category to a 10-year high of 17% of all sales.”

Much of that growth came at GNC’s expense, with Wal-Mart better able to leverage its size and name than the smaller GNC chain can.

As evidence of the disruption the industry is facing as Amazon and Wal-Mart expand their footprint into the fragmented market, one only has to look at what Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI ) CEO Colin Watts said of his company’s disappointing third quarter report:

“It’s the sports nutrition customer, it’s the sports nutrition basket that’s really defining the decline. In some cases, those are casual customers. In all cases or in the vast majority of cases, those customers are characterized by a much higher degree of price sensitivity than our average customer. They really shop prices — in part, because many times the things that they are going after are very expensive. Whey protein purchases and others is a very expensive thing. And, so, they are looking for the best prices they can find.”

