On the worst week that Wall Street has seen in a while, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is a breath of fresh air. The company reported earnings last night and CSCO stock is rising 6% on the headline.

Political worries over the corporate tax issue made for a jittery week on Wall Street. We had several retests of recent support so this positive reaction in CSCO is a welcome relief to bulls.

Management delivered a beat against expectations and inched up the guidance ever so slightly. But investors are happy it’s not a guide lower. Besides, the report had no hair on it, meaning there was nothing obvious for the bears to nitpick. It’s good for CSCO to not have one pivot point that everyone is looking for so that the event is not so binary in nature.

Why CSCO Stock Is Worth a Look

Fundamentally, it is cheap with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.5. I know that it won’t be a major mistake owning the shares at a discount in a worst case scenario. So today I want to go long CSCO stock, but given that it’s rallying, I’d like to dial back the clock to see if I can buy it cheaper.



To do that, I want to use options instead of buying the shares outright. In doing this, I can sell puts lower at a level that I would like to own it and I’d wait. If it falls to it, then I get my wish. Otherwise I would have created income from nothing by merely betting bullish on a winner that is Cisco stock.

Technically, while it’s far from its all time high, this breakout here should have legs. The stock came to it from higher lows knocking on a roof. When they break through the roof, the bulls usually overshoot. A measured move should have it reach for $40. Regardless, how high it goes is irrelevant to my trade since I profit from the support.

