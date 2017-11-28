Alphabet Inc Stock Still Is an Incredible Buy Even North of $1,000

Despite having no play in the social networking space like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) or Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is doing more than fine. Chances are high that even at 35 times earnings and a share price of over $1,033, the stock has room to go up further.

The company shared some insight in its third-quarter results that investors should appreciate.

Google gave one key figure that outlines the success of YouTube. Viewers spent 100 million daily hours on YouTube from the living room, up by an incredible 70 percent year-over-year. The over 1.5 billion users spent an average of 60 minutes a day on mobile.

Google is working quickly to monetize the growing user activity. It is investing on YouTube Red, a subscription model for content. It will release more than 40 original shows.

YouTube TV, a subscription service for live TV, is expanding into new markets. In the U.S., the subscription service is available to two-thirds of households.

Realistically, investors cannot assume success will come immediately for YouTube’s subscription model. The site has to compete with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), a streaming media from that will willingly go into debt to buy original content and to attract more subscribers.

Still, YouTube has a good chance of thriving in the subscription market. Consumers want choice and may consider services besides Netflix.

Staggering Income Growth

Alphabet’s Operating income rose 35 percent to $7.8 billion, compared to last year while operating margins were 28 percent. The company benefited from Google’s revenue growing 23 percent to $27.5 billion.

Higher mobile search activity drove ad revenue in that channel. Desktop search continued to shine while YouTube was a star performer. TAC, or traffic acquisition costs, rose 32% to $5.5 billion. Mobile search drove TAC number higher.

Other Bets a Drag

The Other Bets segment underperformed by losing $812 million on revenue of $302 million. Next, Fiber and Verily are the primary drivers of the unit. Despite the operating loss, Next’s product expansion will lead to the unit’s market share growth for secure alarm.

Next Page