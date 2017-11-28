Google Finance Changes: 7 New Features Debut

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is making some changes to Google Finance.

Source: Shutterstock

The company has built a new feature into its search engine that will make it easier for those searching for stocks and investing advice to get what they need. Here’s what you should know:

Google has added a new “expanded finance experience” in the form of a new tab on the menu called “Finance,” which is dedicated to financial details.

The idea came due to the fact that the company saw a rise in interest surrounding stocks and finance over the last five years. The feature is available on both mobile and desktop.

The Google Finance tab will only appeal to those who are interested in stocks and financial data, aggregating important data such as how your stocks are doing, insights into companies and the latest market news.

The page will also recommend stocks to users based on their interests.

The information is presented in a clean, organized design, sharing how US Markets are performing.

The portfolio feature in Google Finance is being removed, as well as the ability to download the portfolio and historical table.

It’s unclear how widely available this new tab is to users at the moment as the company is likely rolling out the feature gradually for the time being.

GOOG stock fell 0.4% Tuesday, while GOOGL shares slipped 0.6%.