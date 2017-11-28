GoPro Inc Could See a Brief 35% Upside, Here’s When to Buy and Sell

I am not a fan of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO ) as a company or as a stock to invest in. GPRO stock followed the typical overhyped unicorn IPO path. GPRO stock soared on its open to $50 per share, was volatile for a bit, before shooting up to $100 within about three months of the IPO.

The pattern was classic parabolic rise, so it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the same would happen on the down side. It just took a bit longer than one might have expected.

Then GRPO stock started cratering because GPRO actually had to reveal financial statements and earnings reports. Suddenly investors learned that this nifty little device was really only good for certain niche markets. I personally always felt is was a fad without broad appeal.

I have since used a few GoPro products. I have never been impressed. Only recently did GoPro even come up with a digital screen on the back to operate the camera a bit more easily.

That it is taking this long to amp up its capabilities has been unimpressive. Finally, while the picture is pretty good on the latest models, the sound/microphones are still terrible, particularly outdoors.

GPRO stock did get back to profitability this past quarter, but only because it cut expenses pretty drastically. Its Q4 guidance is coming in light.

I do not see how GPRO ultimately survives as a company, because its financial position is weakening. I’ll get back to that shortly.

For now, however, GPRO stock may make for a solid trade. If you look at the chart below, courtesy of StockCharts.com, you’ll note GPRO stock collapsed from about $10.70 to 8.00. Just like a parabola, one might expect a quick recovery given the rapidity of the decline.

Thus, entering here at around $8.65 suggests several possible exit points. First, the 200-day moving average is at $8.96. We would expect some resistance there.

Next Page