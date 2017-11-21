3 Reasons Gap Inc Will Survive the Retail Apocalypse

In a world where former retail industry leaders are sliding toward bankruptcy, I’m looking at you Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) seems to have a plan forward. GPS stock has had its ups and downs this year, but ultimately the share price has risen more than 30% so far.

Unlike many of its peers that have little to show for their so-called turnaround plans, Gap’s financials have been on the mend and investors are starting to take notice.

Improving Financials

Last week Gap released better-than-expected third quarter results. Net sales were up 1.1% and, more important, same-store sales rose 3% compared to the 1% decline the company reported in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit was also on the up-and-up with the gross margin rising 40 basis points to 39.7%.

Management has been focused on “balanced growth” and that strategy appears to be working. Operating income declined, but largely because of investments the firm has made in marketing and its digital initiatives. Gap has been improving its online presence and adding features like in-store pickup in order to draw in new customers.

The Right Focus

Aside from investments in its digital initiatives, a big part of the reason that Gap is faring better than some of its peers is that the company has focused on the brands that are working.

Discount clothing and athletic apparel have emerged as consumer favorites and in response Gap has focused its efforts on its Old Navy brand as well as its fitness-centered Athleta stores.

This strategy is working for Gap because Old Navy is the firm’s largest revenue generator. Success with that brand translates to success for the company overall and a little more room to work on building Athleta and improving its namesake brand and it’s more expensive sister brand, Banana Republic.

Same-store sales at Old Navy rose 4%, beating expectations and proving that efforts to improve inventory turnover in-store are paying off.

