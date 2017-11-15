Gyrodyne (GYRO) Shares a Buy on Quant Score

Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. GYRO has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

With a $31.1 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Real Estate Management & Development, and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 8 among the 41 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 38 among the 221 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 710 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GYRO has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Gyrodyne a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GYRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of GYRO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

