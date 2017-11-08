Gyrodyne’s (GYRO) Quant Score Gives it Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. GYRO has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

With a $31.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Real Estate Management & Development, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GYRO puts it 10 among the 41 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 39 among the 221 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 693 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 16 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Gyrodyne has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

GYRO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Gyrodyne a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GYRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GYRO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.