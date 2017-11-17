Earnings reports to watch next week: GME, LOW, CRM >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Happy Thanksgiving Quotes: 8 Images to Post on Facebook and Instagram

Don't skip the pumpkin pie this year

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2zcv4XX

We hope you all have a happy Thanksgiving this year.

Happy Thanksgiving
Source: Shutterstock

The year has been a long one, marked by a presidential change, a booming stock market, a great comeback in the Super Bowl and plenty of new superhero flicks making it to the big screen.

Be happy that you’re all still here to celebrate with your friends and family in a day designed to give back. Before you head into the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas frenzy, fill your belly, take a load off and enjoy the seasonal sports.

We have compiled eight of the best happy Thanksgiving quotes in images that you can post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the rest of the social media outlets that connect us as humans.

Browse through the next few slides to check them out.

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr
Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Happy Thanksgiving
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Happy Thanksgiving
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Happy Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr

 

Compare Brokers

Thanksgiving Quotes

Thanksgiving Quotes
Source: Flickr

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2017/11/happy-thanksgiving-quotes-2/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC