HCA Healthcare (HCA) Earnings Momentum Limit Rating

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 785 company GICS Health Care sector. HCA has a market value of $27.7 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for HCA by Portfolio Grader places it 44 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system HCA Healthcare has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HCA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HCA Healthcare places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view HCA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of HCA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.