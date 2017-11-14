Flurry of Headlines has Strengthened Qualcomm, Inc.

It would have been enough if Qualcomm Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QCOM ) acquisition news was the only story on the telecom titan last week.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) offered around $130 billion (including debt) for QCOM last week. That is certainly a staggering sum, but given recent news of Qualcomm’s battles with governments in Taiwan, China, South Korea, the U.S. and the EU, as well as key client Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), it has been a tough few years, to be sure.

For example, while QCOM stock is still slightly underwater in the past 12 months, it’s up almost 50% since its nadir in early 2016.

But there are still some significant headwinds since some of the big cases against it are just getting to the courts. Specifically, Taiwan is looking for some relief against QCOM, like its Asian neighbors have received. And the AAPL brouhaha has also signaled that Qualcomm is fair game for other suppliers and customers.

It certainly stands to reason that in the midst of this swirl an enterprising company like AVGO would throw out a very tempting offer to see if it could convince enough shareholders that a big profit and clean start would be preferable to sitting and waiting for QCOM to sort it troubles out.

Then, we get the news that President Trump has helped QCOM ink a $12 billion deal in China on his Asia trip. Technically, it’s a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that QCOM will sell chip sets to Chinese mobile phone makers Xiomi, OPPO and Vivo over the next 3 years.

This was part of a larger Chinese effort to show the U.S. president that China appreciated its business relationship with China. Over $250 billion in proposed deals were agreed to in the meetings.

