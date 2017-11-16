Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep Veeva Systems (VEEV) a Buy

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. VEEV has a market value of $8.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VEEV puts it 5 among the 24 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 111 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 718 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VEEV is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VEEV has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 1 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VEEV's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. VEEV's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Veeva Systems places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VEEV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VEEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.