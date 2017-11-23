Healthy Quant Score Keep Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) a Buy

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) is classified as a component of the 111 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. TSM's market value is $218.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TSM puts it 29 among the 111 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 153 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 741 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TSM is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TSM has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. TSM's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TSM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TSM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.