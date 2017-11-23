Healthy Quant Score Make Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) a Buy

Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD) is a component of the 32 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MTD is $16.1 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MTD puts it 11 among the 32 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 106 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 676 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MTD is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. MTD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Mettler-Toledo International has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MTD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTD's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mettler-Toledo International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MTD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MTD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.