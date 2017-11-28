Healthy Sales Growth Make Banco Santander (SAN) a Buy

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SAN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

SAN is a constituent of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. The market value of SAN is $105.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 82 among the 342 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SAN has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SAN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SAN's grade for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Banco Santander's fundamental scores give SAN a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SAN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of SAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.