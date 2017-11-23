High-Level Analytics for Quant Score Keep Microsoft (MSFT) a Strong Buy

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a constituent of the 144 company Software GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of MSFT is $636.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 13 among the 144 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 86 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 400 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MSFT as a Strong Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Microsoft has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Microsoft a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MSFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.