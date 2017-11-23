High-Level Earnings Growth Make Intel (INTC) a Buy

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of 111 companies within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. INTC's market value is $208.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 52 among the 111 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 247 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 1,270 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

INTC has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. INTC has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

INTC has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intel a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.