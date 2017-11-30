High-Level Earnings Momentum Keep Cerner (CERN) a Buy

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. CERN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

With a $23.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CERN puts it 7 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 197 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,213 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cerner has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CERN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CERN's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Cerner's fundamental scores give CERN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CERN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CERN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of CERN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.