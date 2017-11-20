High-Level Measures for Earnings Momentum Keep AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy

Currently, AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ABBV has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is classified as a component of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ABBV is $149.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 among the 349 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system AbbVie has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AbbVie places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ABBV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.