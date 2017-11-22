High-Level Measures for Earnings Momentum Make Cigna (CI) a Strong Buy

Currently, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has a Strong Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CI has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector CI is a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. CI's market value is $49.0 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 14 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CI has achieved well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. CI's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Cigna's fundamental scores give CI a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.