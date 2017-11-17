High-Level Quant Score Keep America Movil (AMX) a Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

AMX ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $38.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMX has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. AMX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly better than its industry group average. America Movil's fundamental scores give AMX a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AMX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.