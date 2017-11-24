High-Level Quant Score Keeps Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) a Strong Buy

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a component of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. NVO's market value is $99.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 133 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 48 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 254 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVO has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NVO has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Novo Nordisk A/S has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. NVO's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Novo Nordisk A/S's fundamental scores give NVO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NVO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of NVO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.