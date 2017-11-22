High-Level Quant Score Make Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy

As one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) is a member of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. CCI's market value is $44.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CCI puts it 21 among the 179 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 29 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 527 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CCI is rated as a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CCI has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CCI has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CCI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CCI's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Crown Castle International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CCI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CCI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.