High-Level Quant Score Make ENI Group (E) a Buy

ENI Group (NYSE:E) is a $60.2 billion in market value constituent of the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 20 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. E is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 23 among the 363 companies in the sector and number 572 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

E has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

E has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. E's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. ENI Group's fundamental scores give E a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views E's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at E's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, E currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.