High-Level Sales Growth Makes Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a Strong Buy

With a $44.6 billion market value, Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 4 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 40 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ISRG has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ISRG has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ISRG has attained well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ISRG's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ISRG's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Intuitive Surgical's fundamental scores give ISRG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ISRG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ISRG currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.