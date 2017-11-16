HMS Holdings (HMSY) Dropped to Strong Sell on Adverse Earnings Momentum

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) is one of 24 companies within the Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. HMSY's market value is $1.3 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HMSY puts it 24 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 708 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 4,269 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HMSY is rated as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Strong Sell in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HMS Holdings has achieved below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HMSY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMSY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. HMS Holdings' fundamental scores give HMSY a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views HMSY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HMSY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HMSY currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.