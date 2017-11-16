A couple of months ago I managed to ruffle more than a few feathers by suggesting Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) wasn’t likely to benefit — on a net basis — too much despite a couple of hurricanes barreling through the southeastern part of the United States. That wasn’t to suggest HD stock wasn’t worth owning. It was simply to say if the only reason an investor wanted to own the stock was to capitalize on hurricane-driven demand, that wasn’t good enough.

The same day, I said the same thing about rival Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ), pointing out that history just didn’t indicate major storms did either company as much good as presumed.

Then, earlier this week, Home Depot posted its third-quarter numbers. They were great, which some people quickly touted as vindication for making the event-minded trade. The home improvement retailer even made a point of saying the pair of storms drove some business its way. When you take a closer look at all the numbers and undertows though, you’ll still find it’s something else driving the sales growth Home Depot is enjoying.

Home Depot Loves the Bigger Undertow

The good news: Last quarter’s top line of $25.03 billion was 8% better than the year-ago total of $23.2 billion. The surprising news: Of the $1.88 billion year-over-year increase in sales, only $282 million (or 15%) of it stemmed from hurricane preparation and repair.

So yes, hurricanes Irma and Harvey provided something of a (no pun intended) tailwind, though not one that jibed with the bullish table-pounding from September. And curiously, despite the bullish certainty that Home Depot and Lowe’s would both thrive thanks to two devastating storms, Home Depot actually saw more of a financial benefit from hurricanes Irene and Sandy in 2012. The retailer did $377 million in additional, storm-spurred sales then.

It’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s a good thing … particularly if you’re an HD stock owner. While home repairs and damage-prevention can create new business, it’s not a reliable source of revenue, and yours truly here still contends that hurricanes can temporarily or even permanently shut down businesses that would have otherwise brought business to Home Depot.

Then why, pray tell, was the company able to up its full-year sales growth outlook to 6.3%? For the obvious reasons — home improvement, hardware and even homebuilding remain a red-hot business.

