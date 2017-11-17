Friday Apple Rumors: HomePod Not Coming Out Until 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a HomePod delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

HomePod Delay: Apple is delaying the launch of its HomePod smart speaker, reports BGR. The company says that it now expects the HomePod to launch in early 2018. It was originally planning for the device to come out by the end of 2017. A specific reason for the delay hasn’t been given by AAPL. However, it did say that the smart speakers needs a little more time before its ready for customers. The early 2018 launch will include the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

iOS 11.2 Beta: The fourth version of the iOS 11.2 beta is now available to developers, MacRumors notes. Those with access to developer betas can download this new version from the Apple Developer Center or via an over-the-air update. The fourth developer beta for iOS 11.2 comes just a few days after the third version, which came out earlier this week. This beta includes several new features for iPhone devices and some that will be just for the iPhone X.

Watch 3 Calls: Owners of the Apple Watch 3 can make emergency calls without a data plan, reports AppleInsider. This news comes from a user on Reddit that claims to have tested the feature. According to this user, owners of the device don’t need a data plan for the device to make an emergency call. The person claims that the call to 911 took three minutes to connect. He also notes that the device will send text messages to emergency contacts after a successful 911 call. These texts will include location information, even if that feature is turned off.

